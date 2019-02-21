Chinese, Cambodian troops exchange mine-sweeping experience in Lebanon

Chinese peacekeepers introduce mine-sweeping experience to their Cambodian colleagues in a minefield near the Blue Line, a border between Lebanon and Israel, on Feb. 19, 2019. The Chinese peacekeeping troops from the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) exchanged experience in mine-sweeping with the Cambodian troops. (Xinhua/Yin Bo)

Chinese and Cambodian peacekeepers watch a mine-sweeping mission organized by the Chinese side in a minefield near the Blue Line, a border between Lebanon and Israel, on Feb. 19, 2019. The Chinese peacekeeping troops from the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) exchanged experience in mine-sweeping with the Cambodian troops. (Xinhua/Yin Bo)

The Chinese peacekeeping troops from the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) exchanged experience in mine-sweeping with the Cambodian troops.The Cambodian troops Commander Colonel Luk Saray led a group of 10 Cambodian officials visited the Chinese troops' camp on Tuesday and exchanged views on the implementation of peacekeeping missions, army building, emergency defense as well as safe and efficient mine clearance.The two sides went to a minefield near the Blue Line to continue a practical discussion. The Blue Line, a border between Lebanon and Israel, was created by the United Nations in 2000 for the purposes of determining whether Israel had fully withdrawn from Lebanon.Saray said that he was glad to have exchanges with Chinese troops and thanked China for its support to the Cambodian side, hoping that the two sides would continue to strengthen cooperation and support each other.On the day, Chinese peacekeepers cleared a total of 27 sq meters of minefields, finding and destroying 10 mines.From last May to now, the Chinese troops from the UNIFIL has cleared 6,078 sq meters of minefields, finding and destroying 1,213 mines.