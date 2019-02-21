Upcoming Belt and Road Forum to further promote Philippines-China relations: Duterte

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/21





During a meeting with Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua on Wednesday night, Duterte said he was satisfied with the current development of the relationship between the two countries.



Duterte also expressed his great pleasure to attend the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and he also looked forward to meeting with Chinese leaders again.



Zhao said the Chinese government attaches great importance to Duterte's presence at the forum, adding that his attendance will help enhance the Belt and Road cooperation and boost the development of bilateral relations.



The second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is going to be held in April in Beijing. Duterte attended the first forum that was held in Beijing in May 2017.

