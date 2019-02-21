In pics: Chinese traditions to celebrate Lantern Festival

Villagers perform the lantern show at Dalianggou Village of Balin Left Banner in Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2019. Local villagers on Wednesday entertained themselves by organizing traditional custom activities. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Villagers perform the yangko dance at Dalianggou Village of Balin Left Banner in Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2019. Local villagers on Wednesday entertained themselves by organizing traditional custom activities. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Performers jump on the fire at the "carrying a sedan chair and fire jump" activity in Youtang Community of Chengxiang District in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2019. The activity is a traditional custom for the Lantern Festival. Performers usually carry sadan chairs made with palm and jump on the fire again and again. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

Performers jump on the fire at the "carrying a sedan chair and fire jump" activity in Youtang Community of Chengxiang District in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2019. The activity is a traditional custom for the Lantern Festival. Performers usually carry sadan chairs made with palm and jump on the fire again and again. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

Performers jump on the fire at the "carrying a sedan chair and fire jump" activity in Youtang Community of Chengxiang District in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2019. The activity is a traditional custom for the Lantern Festival. Performers usually carry sadan chairs made with palm and jump on the fire again and again. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

Performers jump on the fire at the "carrying a sedan chair and fire jump" activity in Youtang Community of Chengxiang District in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2019. The activity is a traditional custom for the Lantern Festival. Performers usually carry sadan chairs made with palm and jump on the fire again and again. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

Villagers watch lanterns and fireworks at Dalianggou Village of Balin Left Banner in Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2019. Local villagers on Wednesday entertained themselves by organizing traditional custom activities. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Villagers perform the yangko dance at Dalianggou Village of Balin Left Banner in Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2019. Local villagers on Wednesday entertained themselves by organizing traditional custom activities. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)