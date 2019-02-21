Xi'an hotel offers chocolate Terracotta warriors

Chocolate replicas of the Terracotta warriors are seen at a hotel in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2019. The chocolate figures are 15 centimeters tall and sell for 68 yuan ($10). Xi'an is home to the Terracotta Army, constructed to accompany the tomb of China's First Emperor Qin Shihuang as an afterlife guard. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

