Bugatti Chiron model made of LEGO seen at Toronto Auto Show 2019

Drivable full-size Bugatti Chiron model made of LEGO Technic elements seen at Toronto Auto Show 2019, Feb. 19, 2019. (Photo/China News Service)

Drivable full-size Bugatti Chiron model made of LEGO Technic elements seen at Toronto Auto Show 2019, Feb. 19, 2019. (Photo/China News Service)

Drivable full-size Bugatti Chiron model made of LEGO Technic elements seen at Toronto Auto Show 2019, Feb. 19, 2019. (Photo/China News Service)

Drivable full-size Bugatti Chiron model made of LEGO Technic elements seen at Toronto Auto Show 2019, Feb. 19, 2019. (Photo/China News Service)