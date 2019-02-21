World's largest planetarium in Shanghai takes shape

An aerial photo shows the Shanghai Planetarium on Feb. 20, 2019. All of the main steel structure projects of the Shanghai Planetarium were completed on Tuesday. Located in Lingang in Pudong New Area, the Shanghai Planetarium will be the world's largest with a total area of 38,164 square meters when it officially opens in 2020. The main idea behind the design of the planetarium is influenced by astronomical principles like orbital motion. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

