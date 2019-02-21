Butter sculptures of Buddha figurines exhibited at Ta'er Monastery

Buddha statues made of yak butter are displayed at the Ta'er (Kumbum) Monastery in Huangzhong County, Northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 19, 2019. Handmade by lamas in the shapes of Buddha figurines, trees, flowers, birds and animals, they are crafted at the monastery known for the most advanced butter sculpting techniques. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Tianfu)

