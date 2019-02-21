S. Korea's top court raises maximum working age from 60 to 65

South Korea's top court on Thursday raised the maximum working age from the previous 60 to 65 citing the changed life expectancy and economic situations, according to local media reports.



The ceiling of working age, which indicates a maximum age of people capable of laboring and earning income, was set at 65 by the 13-judge Supreme Court.



It was the first change in 30 years since the top court extended the maximum working age from 55 to 60 in 1989.



The ruling was forecast to influence the insurance premium and indemnity as the maximum working age is a base to calculate the indemnity.

