Rains can't dampen East China's sense of humor

Promotional material for The Wandering Earth Photo: VCG

The rainiest start to the year since 1961 in provinces in East and Central China has inspired a wave of memes including a poster reading "the wandering sun," a play on the Chinese blockbuster movie The Wandering Earth.



A strong subtropical high pressure has brought soaking rains to Shanghai, Jiangsu Province, and Zhejiang Province since January.



The meteorological bureau of Hubei Province projects the rainy weather will continue until March 6. "Shanghai and Hangzhou will be rainy and cloudy until next Tuesday," said a weather service, the Pear Video reported on Wednesday.



The soggy weather and the plot of The Wandering Earth — which involves moving the Earth to another star system, have been brought together in attempts to post pithy comments on social media. "What? Is the sun wandering like the earth in the movie?" Another net user wrote: "After I watched The Wandering Earth, I have no idea if the earth would wander but I seriously miss the wandering sun."



"After a month of rainy days, I only have one or two clean and dry shoes left. I have to blow dry my shoes and clothes almost every day as it rains outside and is wet indoors," said a student surnamed Wu.



Pear Video