Two thirds college students support alcohol ban on campus: survey

Around 65 percent of Chinese college students support alcohol ban on campus as drinking is becoming common in universities, according to a survey by the China Youth Daily.



The majority of those surveyed support an alcohol ban due to health concerns and the need for more regulated school lives, the newspaper reported Thursday, citing a survey of 1,986 respondents.



Around four-fifths of the students surveyed said drinking and getting drunk is common on their campuses, especially during student get-togethers, according to the newspaper.



Meanwhile, about 65.4 percent of the respondents suggested that universities organize lectures on the harm of excessive drinking while imposing alcohol ban.



"It's impossible to eradicate drinking on campus relying only on university regulations," Yan Zhao, a college student, was quoted as saying. "Students need more education and guidance to develop good living habits."



Previously, universities in some provinces such as Shaanxi and Yunnan have already banned alcohol on campus.

