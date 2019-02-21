Chilean fans clean up after eliminating Brazilian opponent
Source:AFP Published: 2019/2/21 17:38:40
Knocked out of the Copa Sudamericana at home, Brazilian club Chapecoense was comforted by fans of victorious Union La Calera of Chile who cleaned the bathrooms reserved for away fans.
"Reasons to believe," tweeted Chapecoense, along with photos of spotless terracing and sparkling urinals.
"Yesterday, after the match, Union La Calera fans gathered all the garbage and cleaned the toilets they used. A great attitude that leaves us filled with gratitude!" said the tweet.
The match ended 1-1 but the Chileans advanced.
The Union La Calera fans also sang chants in homage to the Brazilian club whose team was wiped out by an air disaster on their way to play in the final of the same competition in Colombia in November 2016. The crash killed 71 people, including 19 players.
At the World Cup in Russia last summer Japanese fans attracted favorable attention by clearing up the stands they had occupied after games.