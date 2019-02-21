Hanoi barber offers free Trump, Kim cuts ahead of summit
Source:AFP Published: 2019/2/21 17:43:40
Shorn on the sides, thick on top for the Kim Jong-un look; bright and blonde for the Donald Trump-loving customers: a creative Hanoi barber is offering free cuts ahead of the leaders' meeting in the Vietnamese capital next week.
Barber Le Tuan Duong has been overrun with customers since word got out about his free dos, a gesture he's offering out of sheer excitement for the February 27-28 meeting in Hanoi.
But one style has come out on top.
"Over the past three days, I have made 200 Kim style haircuts, but only five for Trump," he told AFP in his cramped Tuan Duong beauty academy in Hanoi.
He would normally charge a whopping $43 for the Trump dye-job, a steep fee in a city where most haircuts cost a few dollars.
No matter that Trump's infamous coif has come under fire, some Hanoians are delighted with the do.
"I want the Vietnamese to know more about Trump, through my hairstyle. For me, Trump is an excellent man and that's why I want this hairstyle," a freshly dyed Vuong Bao Nam said.