Screen hero turns villain after plagiarizing thesis

Zhai Tianlin, a Chinese film and television star, has soared to infamy in a way he would have never imagined.
With a label of "super scholar," Zhai completed a PhD last summer from Beijing Film Academy, China's largest higher education institution specializing in film and television.
He obviously had higher academic ambitions. On January 31, he jubilantly posted on social media Weibo an admission letter from the prestigious Peking University, which offered him a post-doctoral position at the Guanghua School of Management.
Unexpectedly, the plot twisted.
Curious net users soon found out that his doctoral dissertation was not yet published, as required under school regulations. He even appeared ignorant of the China National Knowledge Infrastructure, the country's most widely applied academic database with which a doctorate must be extraordinarily familiar.
Worse still, both his master's thesis and the only published academic article were found to be plagiarized, drawing comments like "if a plagiarist can be admitted to Peking University, so can I!"
An infuriated online community has raised doubts about the two institutions and professors surrounding Zhai and dug up a number of other issues.
On February 14, Zhai finally broke his silence, "It is due to my misconduct that my school's reputation and academic atmosphere have been sullied, and the public has been filled with disappointment and a lack of trust." He declared his withdrawal from the post-doctoral research position.
The Ministry of Education
has stated its zero tolerance for academic misconduct and ordered education authorities to investigate plagiarism allegations against Zhai.
Although the public image of "Dr. Zhai" has crumbled, net users took potshots saying he should be hailed as a "hero" by Chinese students, as he unintentionally exposed malpractices in the country's higher education sector and forced the government's attention to the issue.
The joke somewhat lays bare the fact though. Zhai apologized, but the blame is not all his. Universities should take the responsibility for lax supervision and academic corruption.
In recent years, just like Zhai, a small group of influential people has entered top institutions and obtained diplomas that do not belong to them.
On February 11, a Weibo user "Ordinary World Overlooker" alleged that several employees of the South China University of Technology falsified eight candidates' test scores after the 2018 post-graduate entrance examination, and suspected that the examiners received undue favors for it. The teachers were suspended and placed under investigation.
Last May, Nankai University was ordered to stop its EMBA School cooperating with third parties in a bid to expand student resources and increase school income. Due to lax academic background scrutiny, 225 of its 1,320 students were found not to have the required qualification.
An actor's scandal is supposed to be a light topic in dinner-party conversation, but Zhai's case and the scum it threw up have disappointed the public no end.
We have to acknowledge the loopholes in our education system, but there is absolutely no need to lose faith for a few rotten apples.
The way the government has handled the scandals shows it attaches high importance to fair play in the system. Besides, since last November, the Ministry of Education has mandated that universities apply tougher penalties for plagiarism, data manipulation and students who submit work that is not their own.
On February 19, Beijing Film Academy revoked Zhai's doctorate. Higher education has always been a vital channel for class mobility in China, Zhai and other black sheep can never change that fact.