Mattress to lie on or lie about?

You may lose sleep if you come to know that a mattress is not only meant to relax on, but also a miracle cure which can "treat diseases including hypertension, diabetes, bronchitis and gallstones" when you lie on it. Administration for Market Regulation of Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, came across this misleading advert in a local health club on February 19. Many customers believed it without a shade of doubt. The club has been pulled up for making false claims and placed under investigation over the so-called magic mattress with a price tag of 29,800 yuan ($4,434). Chinese people, especially the aged, are enthusiastic about healthy living. Unscrupulous businesses have taken advantage of their passion for keeping fit by trying to pull wool over their eyes. Despite constant reminders by government departments and official media, there are many who can still be duped. The desire for good health is universal, but blindly trusting such unscientific claims will not only lead to financial loss, but delay proper treatment and affect health.