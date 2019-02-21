Learning Chinese

Chat attacktry on (clothing)试穿(shìchuān)A: I'm going to my friends wedding tomorrow. Hurry up and help me out. What do you think of these clothes?我明天要参加朋友的婚礼,快帮我看看这套衣服怎么样？(wǒ mínɡtiān yào cānjiā pénɡyǒu de hūnlǐ, kuài bānɡwǒ kànkàn zhètào yīfú zěnmeyànɡ?)B: The colors are too dark on these. We still have time left, let's go to buy some other clothes quickly.这套的颜色太暗了。我们还有时间,赶紧去再买一套吧。(zhètào de yánsè tàiàn le. wǒmén hái yǒu shíjiān, ɡǎnjǐn qù zài mǎi yītào bā.)A: I hate to keep trying on clothing over and over. I've already tried on a bunch and still haven't found anything appropriate.我讨厌反复试穿衣服,我经常试穿很多套也找不到合适的。(wǒ tǎoyàn fǎnfù shìchuān yīfú, wǒ jīnɡchánɡ shìchuān hěnduō tào yě zhǎobùdào héshì de.)B: Weddings are very important events. Wearing the right clothing will help you leave a good impression on others.婚礼是重要的场合,一套合适的衣服能给人留下好印象。(hūnlǐ shì zhònɡyào de chǎnɡhé, yītào héshì de yīfú nénɡ ɡěi rén liúxià hǎo yìnxiànɡ.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT