Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Source of the "package" that traverses the grid via the starred answers
5 Quite often
9 Board, in "room and board"
14 Soon, poetically
15 Interstate rig
16 Give permission
17 *Touching tenderly
19 Nick in "Cape Fear"
20 Hyundai alternative
21 Deep perception
23 Consumed
24 Baseball great Nolan
26 Hearing range
28 *Work event?
32 Most expensive
35 Sense scents
39 Crazy, in Veracruz
40 Lacking color
43 Spoken
44 "Tag, ___ it!"
46 Former tiny music player
48 *"The Price Is Right" host
51 Sicilian wine
54 "Famous" cookie guy
57 Lemon suffix
58 Four squared
62 Crafty laugh syllable
64 "If I Were a Rich Man" singer
66 *Horror film shocker
68 Cloudless
69 NYC theater award
70 Fife's partner
71 Provides aid
72 Unadorned
73 Destination of the package from 1-AcrossDOWN
1 Break into a system
2 Studio warning sign
3 Carnivorous eel
4 Kansas City-to-Chicago dir.
5 NBA division?: Abbr.
6 Luau garlands
7 Westin alternative
8 Striped Pooh friend
9 Meditative chants
10 "Strange Magic" grp.
11 Mullah's deity
12 State fundraiser
13 ___ potato fries
18 Mideast peninsula
22 Consumed
25 Peace treaties
27 Thesaurus word
29 Stephen of "V for Vendetta"
30 Soviet capital?
31 Moral standard
32 Layer
33 Hopping Pooh friend
34 "Grey's Anatomy" setting, briefly
36 A Gershwin
37 Portable cooler
38 Progressive pitcher
41 Gov. pollution watchdog
42 Neither partner
45 Whiteboard cleaners
47 College VIPs
49 Giant Manning
50 Day spa service
51 Go together
52 "25" vocalist
53 Take pleasure (in)
55 Fictional Scarlett
56 Syringe contents
59 Trombone's neighbor
60 Mideast bigwig
61 Olympics blade
63 Rope fiber
65 Go on and on
67 Gov. health agency
Solution