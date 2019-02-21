Puzzle

1 Source of the "package" that traverses the grid via the starred answers5 Quite often9 Board, in "room and board"14 Soon, poetically15 Interstate rig16 Give permission17 *Touching tenderly19 Nick in "Cape Fear"20 Hyundai alternative21 Deep perception23 Consumed24 Baseball great Nolan26 Hearing range28 *Work event?32 Most expensive35 Sense scents39 Crazy, in Veracruz40 Lacking color43 Spoken44 "Tag, ___ it!"46 Former tiny music player48 *"The Price Is Right" host51 Sicilian wine54 "Famous" cookie guy57 Lemon suffix58 Four squared62 Crafty laugh syllable64 "If I Were a Rich Man" singer66 *Horror film shocker68 Cloudless69 NYC theater award70 Fife's partner71 Provides aid72 Unadorned73 Destination of the package from 1-Across1 Break into a system2 Studio warning sign3 Carnivorous eel4 Kansas City-to-Chicago dir.5 NBA division?: Abbr.6 Luau garlands7 Westin alternative8 Striped Pooh friend9 Meditative chants10 "Strange Magic" grp.11 Mullah's deity12 State fundraiser13 ___ potato fries18 Mideast peninsula22 Consumed25 Peace treaties27 Thesaurus word29 Stephen of "V for Vendetta"30 Soviet capital?31 Moral standard32 Layer33 Hopping Pooh friend34 "Grey's Anatomy" setting, briefly36 A Gershwin37 Portable cooler38 Progressive pitcher41 Gov. pollution watchdog42 Neither partner45 Whiteboard cleaners47 College VIPs49 Giant Manning50 Day spa service51 Go together52 "25" vocalist53 Take pleasure (in)55 Fictional Scarlett56 Syringe contents59 Trombone's neighbor60 Mideast bigwig61 Olympics blade63 Rope fiber65 Go on and on67 Gov. health agency

Solution