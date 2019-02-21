Crossword

Published: 2019/2/21

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Source of the "package" that traverses the grid via the starred answers

  5 Quite often

  9 Board, in "room and board"

 14 Soon, poetically

 15 Interstate rig

 16 Give permission

 17 *Touching tenderly

 19 Nick in "Cape Fear"

 20 Hyundai alternative

 21 Deep perception

 23 Consumed

 24 Baseball great Nolan

 26 Hearing range

 28 *Work event?

 32 Most expensive

 35 Sense scents

 39 Crazy, in Veracruz

 40 Lacking color

 43 Spoken

 44 "Tag, ___ it!"

 46 Former tiny music player

 48 *"The Price Is Right" host

 51 Sicilian wine

 54 "Famous" cookie guy

 57 Lemon suffix

 58 Four squared

 62 Crafty laugh syllable

 64 "If I Were a Rich Man" singer

 66 *Horror film shocker

 68 Cloudless

 69 NYC theater award

 70 Fife's partner

 71 Provides aid

 72 Unadorned

 73 Destination of the package from 1-Across

DOWN

  1 Break into a system

  2 Studio warning sign

  3 Carnivorous eel

  4 Kansas City-to-Chicago dir.

  5 NBA division?: Abbr.

  6 Luau garlands

  7 Westin alternative

  8 Striped Pooh friend

  9 Meditative chants

 10 "Strange Magic" grp.

 11 Mullah's deity

 12 State fundraiser

 13 ___ potato fries

 18 Mideast peninsula

 22 Consumed

 25 Peace treaties

 27 Thesaurus word

 29 Stephen of "V for Vendetta"

 30 Soviet capital?

 31 Moral standard

 32 Layer

 33 Hopping Pooh friend

 34 "Grey's Anatomy" setting, briefly

 36 A Gershwin

 37 Portable cooler

 38 Progressive pitcher

 41 Gov. pollution watchdog

 42 Neither partner

 45 Whiteboard cleaners

 47 College VIPs

 49 Giant Manning

 50 Day spa service

 51 Go together

 52 "25" vocalist

 53 Take pleasure (in)

 55 Fictional Scarlett

 56 Syringe contents

 59 Trombone's neighbor

 60 Mideast bigwig

 61 Olympics blade

 63 Rope fiber

 65 Go on and on

 67 Gov. health agency

Solution



 

