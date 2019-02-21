Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Although something may look too good to be true, in this case things really are that great. Make sure you do not let this opportunity pass you by. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to starting new business ventures. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 8, 12, 19.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



While you may run into several challenges today, you won't have to handle anything that is beyond your abilities. Hang in there and you will overcome these barriers before too long. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Do not let your desire to protect a friend stand in the way of telling them some hard truths. There is nothing wrong with a little tough love now and then. Keep a close eye on your wallet when it comes to spending. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Today will be an excellent time for some shopping, as you will discover some great sales wherever you go. Although it may be tempting to go all out, make sure you stay within your allotted budget. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



The stars will align for you today when it comes to business. This will be a great time to start new projects or explore investments that are a bit risky. Take some time out of the day to explore ways you can further your education. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Today should be about others. You will be able to make a huge difference in a person's life if you take time out of your schedule to volunteer for a charitable activity. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Danger lies ahead today. Fortunately, if you proceed with caution, you will be able to avoid a number of pitfalls that could drag you down. Time spent researching financial investments will prove fruitful. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Communication may prove difficult at work today. It will be extremely important to make your instructions as clear as possible in order to avoid any ambiguity. Romance is in the air tonight, making this the perfect time for a night on the town. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Teamwork will be the keyword of the day. You will be able to accomplish much so long as you work with others. Focus most of your energy on getting others to contribute their ideas. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Opportunity will come hand-in-hand with some major challenges. You will have to take one with the other if you want to get ahead. Remember to keep your head about you. If you end up losing your cool, you will create quite a bit of trouble for yourself. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You can't always have it your way. Life is made up of ups and downs, you have to learn how to deal with both of them if you want to achieve long-term success. Financial investments will be highlighted today. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



The best gift you can give someone is your time, so take a moment out of your busy day to be with those closest to you. Take care when opening your wallet or you may end up shelling out far more than you can afford. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Keep your phone close today, so you can pick up immediately when opportunity comes calling. ✭✭✭✭

