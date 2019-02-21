Fajr festival celebrates Iranian art and international designers

The 8th Fajr International Fashion and Clothing Festival was held from February 14 to 17 in Chabahar, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran.



Fashion brands, designers, artists and industry leaders from 20 countries including China, Tunisia, Singapore, Canada, Kazakhstan, Russia, Italy and Syria among others attended the event.



At the exhibition center for the event in Chabahar, guests saw designs that combined traditional elements and modern fashion ideas, from blouses and suits to Iranian chador and Chinese silk dresses.



Tunisian designer Haifa Gouirah brought her best works to the festival for exhibition, highlighting a black dress made of modern synthetic materials with colored threads as adornment.



"A combination of fashion and string art," she told media.



"I like to experiment with new elements and new materials."



Director of the Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone Abdolrahim Kordi said at a press conference that the event aims to promote local culture, encourage international participation and facilitate communication between Iranian and foreign companies.



He also noted that Chabahar is looking at China for more communication and cooperation both culturally and economically.



"The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is coming to Gwadar Port and we believe they should not stop there," he told the Global Times.



"We believe that economically speaking, China has to consider completing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor through Chabahar-Gwadar cooperation," the director added.



The Fajr international festivals are the largest cultural events in Iran.



The 34th Fajr Music Festival and 37th Fajr International Theater Festival are currently being held in Tehran.