Liu Haoran to voice ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ lead

Liu Haoran Photo: IC

Chinese actor Liu Haoran will dub the lead character of Hiccup for the Chinese version of the last film in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise: The Hidden World. The young actor showed up for the film's premiere in Beijing on Wednesday.The Hidden World, which comes out in North America on Friday, will open in the Chinese mainland on March 1.Already in theaters in Europe, the film currently has a 94 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.9/10 on IMDb, as well as $175 million at the overseas box office, the second highest worldwide gross for a US film so far this year according to Box Office Mojo.Liu, who currently has more than 27 million followers on Sina Weibo, is known for the Detective Chinatown film franchise and the second season of TV series Nirvana in Fire.The Hidden World will be his voice acting debut.Liu, 22, said at the premiere that he dreamed of having a dragon like the characters in the film when he watched the previous films in the franchise as a teenager.The Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated comedy Green Book will also hit theaters in the mainland on the same day as The Hidden World. The latter is set to have a far higher screen share that day, with Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan predicting a 85.1 percent for The Hidden World versus Green Book's 13.1 percent.