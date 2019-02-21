Palace Museum website crashes after announcing light show ticket sales





China's Palace Museum lit up Tuesday night for the Lantern Festival, with nearly 1,000 people becoming the first group of night visitors to the Forbidden City in 94 years.

The website of the Palace Museum crashed early morning Monday after it announced on Sunday that an unprecedented two-night light show would be held on the evenings of February 19 and 20 to coincide with the Lantern Festival. All the tickets were shown to have been taken when the website resumed service.According to the Legal Daily, tickets for the event were being sold for up to 9,999 yuan ($1,450) on online second-hand goods trading platforms. Many people showed interest in purchasing tickets, despite the astronomical prices.On Monday afternoon, some tickets were still being sold on these platforms for between 2,000 and 3,000 yuan.Sellers claimed that as long as buyers provided their names and ID numbers, a ticket could be obtained and the buyers would be permitted entry by swiping their ID card, just like visitors who bought tickets on official platforms.When asked by the Legal Daily, the seller would not disclose his purchasing channels, but insisted that the ticket would be acknowledged after buyers entered the venue.According to Palace Museum regulations, a ticket booked online can only be used by the buyer, no transferring is allowed, and ID details will be checked before entering the Museum.However, another regulation allows visitors who cannot provide ID cards due to damage or loss to acquire tickets from a window with the registered credential number.In order to curb ticket scalping, the Museum has adopted a real-name ticket booking system since 2015, in which the holder of an ID card can only buy one ticket a day with the price of 40 yuan, while 80,000 tickets are available every day.However, the system has failed to bring rampant ticket scalping under control.According to the Palace Museum, the abnormally high price is caused by ticket scalpers. The Palace Museum said that ticket scalpers will be banned from making other purchases once they were caught.