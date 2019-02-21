Paralyzed teacher battles massive odds to help left-behind children

Ye Haitao holds a whiteboard to explain mathematical problems to students on February 13. Photo: VCG

During the chilly Spring Festival, despite howling winds, the sounds of children reading loudly could be heard from Ye Haitao's house.Ye, 42, was lying in bed and holding a whiteboard in his hands, the only part of his body he is capable of moving, explaining mathematical problems to a few students sitting around his bed. In 1999, when this teaching university graduate began suffering from ankylosing spondylitis and paralysis, he started voluntarily giving lessons to more than 300 left-behind children. He has done this continually for the past 20 years.There are two signs prominently displayed on Ye's doorstep: "Left-behind Children Care Nest" and "Disabled Caring Classroom". Ten sets of desks are crammed into Ye's 10-square-meter cabin for students to do their homework under his guidance. In this room, the innocent smiles of the children give him strength and ease the pain brought by his illness.In 1993, as the highest scoring applicant in Xuyi county, East China, Jiangsu Province, Ye was enrolled into Huai'an Normal school. For him, becoming a teacher was a long-held dream and what Ye believes is the greatest profession in the world. But in the middle of his studies, calamity struck.When Ye was at school, he often felt pains in his legs, but never took them seriously. When the pain got unbearable, Ye finally went to hospital, where he was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, a type of arthritis that affects the spine. Because he sought treatment too late, Ye's femoral head, the highest part of the thigh bone, suffered from tissue degeneration and he soon found himself unable to stand or walk, leaving him bedridden.Being paralyzed in the prime of his life and forced to abandon his dream profession was a devastating blow. His sickness put him and his family through torture, leaving him in so much pain that each day felt like a year.Ye gradually lost the will to live and even considered the idea of ending his life to relieve the burden he thought he was putting on his family. After being comforted by his parents, relatives and friends, he finally abandoned the idea of suicide.As he made peace with his illness, his passion for teaching was reignited. Ye learned that there were many left-behind children in his village. With their parents working in the city, most of these children had no one to go to when they needed help with their schoolwork or studies. As he had attended teaching school, Ye believed he could help them with their homework. In the summer of 1999, Ye started to offer free tutoring to the left-behind children in his village by his bed each night, during weekends and during winter and summer vacations.Since Ye couldn't sit up, he could only talk to the children lying on his side in bed and explain the problems using a small blackboard. Despite often leaving him with numbness and pain all over his body, he persevered with his classes.Ye told the Yangtse Evening Post that summer was the most difficult time of the year him, as he had to stay in one position for a long time even when his entire body got soaked in sweat.Despite his severe condition, Ye has shown astonishing endurance and tutored the children for the past two decades.This special "teaching" job is onerous and time-consuming, as it involves intensive study and research into teaching methods. In order to do a better job, Ye reads numerous books on education during his spare time. In the past 20 years, Ye has tutored more than 300 left-behind children, and many children have gone on to key middle schools, high schools and universities.Because Ye's parents are getting old now, he prefers to live alone rather than encumber them. Ye said he is grateful to his sister, Ye Haiyan, who lived nearby after she got married in order to take care of him. His brother-in-law is also a kind-hearted man who has done a lot for the family.One child that Ye has tutored, surnamed Yang, used to be mischievous and violent and did poorly in school, due to being spoiled by his grandparents while his parents worked in the city.Ye learned about the situation and talked with him after class. His thoughtful care brought them closer. Ye would let Yang answer some easy questions in the tutoring class to boost his confidence and interest in learning.Ye also kept in touch with Yang's parents to learn more about him. As time went on, Yang made great progress in his grades.Yang's Grandma was overwhelmed to see her grandson's progress, saying through her tears that "Thanks to Mr Ye, my grandchild has become so good."Ye said he is glad to see the results the children are achieving with his help, which makes him feel everything he has done was worthwhile. The children's parents often send money to Ye after seeing the progress their children have made, which Ye inevitably turns down.His neighbors said that the children are blessed to have a tutor as good as Ye.Ye has a simple but grand wish for the new year, which is to be free from further physical deterioration and for the children to receive more care and love.