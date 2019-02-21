New services, deals

Spring Airlines

Spring Airlines signed an agreement with Airbus to benefit from the manufacturer's cloud-based platform Skywise Core. Photo: courtesy of Airbus

Spring Airlines, China's largest low-cost carrier based in Shanghai, signed an agreement with Airbus to benefit from the manufacturer's cloud-based platform Skywise Core, Airbus said on Monday.By using Skywise Core, the carrier will be able to integrate its own operational, maintenance, and aircraft data into the Skywise cloud, so it can store, access, manage, and analyze selected Airbus data together with its own data and global benchmarks without the need for additional infrastructure investments. This resulting value will provide new insights at the aircraft, fleet, company, and global levels while allowing the operator to enhance its operations through access to OEM expertise and global fleet context.IATA

Inside an airplane cabin Photo: VCG

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently announced global passenger traffic results for 2018 showing that demand (revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) rose by a healthy 6.5 percent compared to full-year 2017.Although this represented a slowdown compared to the 2017 annual growth of 8.0 percent, it was another year of above-trend growth. Full year 2018 capacity climbed 6.1 percent, and load factor edged up 0.3 percentage points to a record 81.9 percent, exceeding the previous high set in 2017.December RPKs rose 5.3 percent against the same month in 2017, the slowest year-over-year pace since January 2018 and a continuation of the trend that saw demand growth decelerate to an annualized rate of 5 percent over the course of the 2018 second half compared to a 9 percent pace in the first half.Boeing

Suparna Airlines introduces its first 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: courtesy of Boeing

Boeing said on Tuesday that Suparna Airlines introduced its first 787-9 Dreamliner. Suparna Airlines (formerly Yangzijiang Airlines) was established in 2002 under HNA Group with operations in Shanghai and Shenzhen.Suparna Airlines has introduced a total of 11 Boeing 737-800 aircraft since 2015, and has opened domestic routes such as from Shanghai to Sanya in South China's Hainan Province and to Wuhan in Central China's Hubei Province. With this 787-9 Dreamliner, which is leased from GECAS, the carrier is expected to fly overseas. So far, Boeing has a fleet of 89 Boeing 787s in China, and has carried more than 30 million passengers since 2013.Global Times