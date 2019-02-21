Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Lady Luck will smile on you this weekend. Take advantage of this time to start new projects, and don't be afraid to set your sights high. You are capable of accomplishing anything when you put your mind to it. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 8, 10, 15.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



The problems you face this weekend will be easily solved with a little bit of imagination mixed with a lot of effort. If you find yourself in need of a helping hand, do not hesitate to call on friends for some support. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



If you have been feeling a bit down recently, don't worry too much; those gray skies will soon turn blue before too long. Talking about your feelings with a friend can go a long way toward helping you turn things around. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Taking a break from your normal routine now and then will add some spice to your life. Although it may make you a bit nervous, feel free to throw caution to the wind this weekend and see where fate takes you. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Feel free to take a relaxed approach this weekend. Luck will be on your side, so this is sure to enable you to achieve anything you want to accomplish. This will be an excellent time to recharge your batteries. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Focus your energies on exploring your inner-world this weekend and you will be able to make some great emotional breakthroughs. Take care when opening your wallet, or you might go over your budget. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Your luck will be so good this weekend that it will seem like you are dreaming while awake. Don't look this gift horse in the mouth. Just relax, have fun and enjoy yourself! ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



If you are in need of financial assistance, it might be time to swallow your pride and turn to family for help. You needn't feel bad, you will one day be there for them in their time of need. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



A number of surprises lie in wait for you this weekend. The key to not being thrown off balance will be to stay flexible. Although you may have planned to turn left, if conditions require you to turn right, then do so. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Humor will be the key to keeping your positive energy high when things get rough. Not only will this help you not lose your cool, it will also break the tension when you have to deal with others. Money matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Make sure you take other people's feelings into account when making decisions this weekend. You will be able to keep the lines of communication open by being willing to hear what others say. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Don't hesitate to allow your friendly and playful side to come to the fore. Your people skills will make you this weekend's MVP. Talking to those around you will allow you to make the best use of their talents. ✭✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



This is not the right time to push your luck. Stick to the safe path by following your normal routine this weekend. Get others involved if you have to make any decisions. ✭✭✭

