Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/2/21 19:08:40

Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 ___ mignon

  6 Wild way to run

 10 Android programs

 14 Formally change

 15 Actress Polo or Garr

 16 Champagne stopper

 17 Stops smoking abruptly

 20 Cross swords

 21 Choose

 22 Pollen-averse dwarf

 23 Feel ill

 25 ___ of Congress

 26 Of a certain age

 35 Annoy

 36 Contemptuous smile

 37 Mario's sidekick

 38 Colorado ski area

 40 Enero is its first month

 41 Rim

 42 DeGeneres who voiced Dory

 44 Puccini classic

 47 Dwarf with glasses

 48 Completely relaxed

 51 Bill of Rights count

 52 "Solo" director Howard

 53 Appends

 57 Wolf's home

 59 Yale grads

 63 Third part of an identifying expression

 66 Abdul-Jabbar's sch.

 67 Roof overhang

 68 Prehistoric diet

 69 Working hard

 70 Facial sites

 71 Perry of Medea fame

DOWN

  1 Help page lists, briefly

  2 "My turn"

  3 R2-D2's princess

  4 Catch slyly

  5 Highest-scoring NFL plays

  6 Sitting on

  7 Liquefy

  8 Chicago airport code

  9 Tacky art

 10 National Park measure

 11 Trendy fish salad

 12 Commander in chief, informally

 13 Blue-bottled vodka

 18 Quarterback Kaepernick

 19 "___ we meet again"

 24 Tax org.

 25 First word in a clue list

 26 Skin care giant

 27 Unwritten tests

 28 Aptitude

 29 Tidy up

 30 Salami type

 31 Word before "card" or "stick"

 32 Youngster, informally

 33 Some frozen waffles

 34 Nephew's sibling

 39 Summer zodiac sign

 43 Unacceptable

 45 ___ asada

 46 A long time ___

 49 Sight and smell

 50 "Sometime ..."

 53 Greenish-blue

 54 Tear channel

 55 Surrealist with a surreal mustache

 56 "Go fly a kite!"

 57 Opera star

 58 Just manages, with "out"

 60 Conversational pause

 61 Frozen drink brand

 62 Hershey's toffee bar

 64 Small dog's perch

 65 Like the name "Bill" for a creditor

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus