Puzzle
ACROSS
1 ___ mignon
6 Wild way to run
10 Android programs
14 Formally change
15 Actress Polo or Garr
16 Champagne stopper
17 Stops smoking abruptly
20 Cross swords
21 Choose
22 Pollen-averse dwarf
23 Feel ill
25 ___ of Congress
26 Of a certain age
35 Annoy
36 Contemptuous smile
37 Mario's sidekick
38 Colorado ski area
40 Enero is its first month
41 Rim
42 DeGeneres who voiced Dory
44 Puccini classic
47 Dwarf with glasses
48 Completely relaxed
51 Bill of Rights count
52 "Solo" director Howard
53 Appends
57 Wolf's home
59 Yale grads
63 Third part of an identifying expression
66 Abdul-Jabbar's sch.
67 Roof overhang
68 Prehistoric diet
69 Working hard
70 Facial sites
71 Perry of Medea fameDOWN
1 Help page lists, briefly
2 "My turn"
3 R2-D2's princess
4 Catch slyly
5 Highest-scoring NFL plays
6 Sitting on
7 Liquefy
8 Chicago airport code
9 Tacky art
10 National Park measure
11 Trendy fish salad
12 Commander in chief, informally
13 Blue-bottled vodka
18 Quarterback Kaepernick
19 "___ we meet again"
24 Tax org.
25 First word in a clue list
26 Skin care giant
27 Unwritten tests
28 Aptitude
29 Tidy up
30 Salami type
31 Word before "card" or "stick"
32 Youngster, informally
33 Some frozen waffles
34 Nephew's sibling
39 Summer zodiac sign
43 Unacceptable
45 ___ asada
46 A long time ___
49 Sight and smell
50 "Sometime ..."
53 Greenish-blue
54 Tear channel
55 Surrealist with a surreal mustache
56 "Go fly a kite!"
57 Opera star
58 Just manages, with "out"
60 Conversational pause
61 Frozen drink brand
62 Hershey's toffee bar
64 Small dog's perch
65 Like the name "Bill" for a creditor
Solution