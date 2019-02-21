Puzzle

1 ___ mignon6 Wild way to run10 Android programs14 Formally change15 Actress Polo or Garr16 Champagne stopper17 Stops smoking abruptly20 Cross swords21 Choose22 Pollen-averse dwarf23 Feel ill25 ___ of Congress26 Of a certain age35 Annoy36 Contemptuous smile37 Mario's sidekick38 Colorado ski area40 Enero is its first month41 Rim42 DeGeneres who voiced Dory44 Puccini classic47 Dwarf with glasses48 Completely relaxed51 Bill of Rights count52 "Solo" director Howard53 Appends57 Wolf's home59 Yale grads63 Third part of an identifying expression66 Abdul-Jabbar's sch.67 Roof overhang68 Prehistoric diet69 Working hard70 Facial sites71 Perry of Medea fame1 Help page lists, briefly2 "My turn"3 R2-D2's princess4 Catch slyly5 Highest-scoring NFL plays6 Sitting on7 Liquefy8 Chicago airport code9 Tacky art10 National Park measure11 Trendy fish salad12 Commander in chief, informally13 Blue-bottled vodka18 Quarterback Kaepernick19 "___ we meet again"24 Tax org.25 First word in a clue list26 Skin care giant27 Unwritten tests28 Aptitude29 Tidy up30 Salami type31 Word before "card" or "stick"32 Youngster, informally33 Some frozen waffles34 Nephew's sibling39 Summer zodiac sign43 Unacceptable45 ___ asada46 A long time ___49 Sight and smell50 "Sometime ..."53 Greenish-blue54 Tear channel55 Surrealist with a surreal mustache56 "Go fly a kite!"57 Opera star58 Just manages, with "out"60 Conversational pause61 Frozen drink brand62 Hershey's toffee bar64 Small dog's perch65 Like the name "Bill" for a creditor

Solution