New textbook in Tibet integrates regional history, moral education for first time

Primary school students in Xigaze, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region go back home after school. Photo: IC

Primary and middle school students in Gyangze county, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region will begin to receive education on patriotism this semester through a new textbook, the first in Tibet that integrate regional history and geography with moral education.The textbook, entitled Meilijiangzi, which means beautiful Gyangze county, was written by Shanghai officials who were dispatched to aid Tibet and the county's education authorities. It was distributed to schools at the end of last semester, and aims to inform students in Tibet about the integration and lineage of Han and Tibet cultures, Xinmin Evening News reported.The report said the textbook consists of four parts, and includes a section that is designed to boost students' sense of patriotism. There are also chapters on the history and geography of Gyangze county, and lessons on civility. Another section includes a comparison between Tibet's oppressive old ways and the current system that has improved the lives of many Tibetans.The textbook is written in both Tibetan and simplified Chinese characters.Guo Shubao, deputy director of the education bureau of the county, told the newspaper that the textbook was distributed to students in Shanghai to introduce them to Tibetan culture.Officials plan to donate the book to Shanghai Yangjing High School to expand students' knowledge on ethnic groups and promote communication between Shanghai and Tibet.In order to develop Tibet and keep it tightly linked with the rest of China, the central government launched a program in the 1980s to dispatch officials and workers from other provinces to the region.Global Times