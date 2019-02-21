Greater Bay Area website



The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area launched its official website (www.cnbayarea.org.cn) on Wednesday. The site will serve as an information source, channel for online services and communication platform for the public.



The platform is set to provide residents, investors, tourists and economic bodies with information and service guidance, promote brands, and provide an image of the area to the world.



The website is being organized by the leading group office of the Greater Bay Area and operated by southcn.com.



China-US talks seek deal



China and the US are endeavoring to work toward an agreement based on the important consensus of the heads of the two countries, Gao Feng, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce, said at a regular press conference on Thursday.



At the invitation of the US side, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy and Vice Premier Liu He is in Washington for the seventh round of high-level economic and trade negotiations with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin from Thursday to Friday.



The two sides started work on Tuesday and the results of their consultations will be released later, Gao noted.