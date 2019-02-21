Back on the job

2019/2/21

Workers return to their jobs on Thursday after the Lantern Festival at Star Dynamic, a new electric folding bike manufacturer in Xiang Xi Economic Development Zone in Central China's Hunan Province. The company also develops energy storage batteries and other components for electric vehicles. In recent years, the economic development zone has actively promoted domestic and international industrial transfer and industrial transformation. As of the end of 2018, 23 electronic information companies were operating there. Photo: VCG



 

