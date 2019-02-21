‘Pressure on Myanmar to fail’

A Rohingya refugee caresses the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh on September 11, 2017 after crossing Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat across the Bay of Bengal. Photo: VCG
Western nations' efforts to pressure Myanmar into solving the Rohingya issue are unlikely to hasten the process.
The US, France, Britain and six other countries on the UN Security Council have called for a meeting on Myanmar, AFP cited diplomats as saying, with concerns that China may reject it.
China on Thursday reiterated its support to Myanmar on solving the Rohingya issue.
The Rohingya issue has intensified in the last two years, as refugees from Myanmar's western Rakhine state swarmed into neighboring Bangladesh.
Myanmar treats the Rohingyas as unlawful citizens based on the 1982 citizenship law, as refugees are reluctant to return to the predominantly Buddhist Myanmar.
Though Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a repatriation deal in November 2017 with a two-year timeframe to return the Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, Rohingyas still fear for their safety.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has called on Russia, China, India and ASEAN
to help set up a safe zone in Rakhine state for Rohingyas returning to Myanmar.
"The Myanmar authority used some improper ways to solve the issue, but the main reason is that the Myanmar public does not welcome Rohingyas," said Zhu Zhenming, a professor at the Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences.
Zhu noted that if Rohingyas are not accepted in Myanmar, the issue will remain even if they return.
The Rohingya issue has existed for decades, but was taken seriously by the international community only after Aung San Suu Kyi assumed office in 2016.
Suu Kyi was branded a "democratic icon" as she often took the side of the West before taking office. But her shift to traditional Myanmar policies has caught the West off-guard, which made her former allies put extra pressure on the country.
In an interview with the Global Times in January, Myanmar Ambassador to China U Thit Linn Ohn said Myanmar has the will and ability to welcome and accept the return of the refugees, and their nationality issue is also being resolved.
Myanmar authorities may work slowly in solving the issue, as they were often blamed by international authorities without providing any pragmatic solutions.
The international community should continue to play a constructive role in seeking for the resolution and maintaining long-term stability of the Rakhine State rather than simply blaming Myanmar.