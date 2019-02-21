Beijing urges UN to rethink NK sanctions ahead of 2nd summit

Photo: VCG
China believes that it is necessary for the United Nations Security Council to consider launching a discussion on the reversible clause of the resolution on North Korea
to support the political settlement on the Korean Peninsula
, China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at Thursday's regular media briefing following US President Donald Trump's announcement that the US may ease its tough sanctions on North Korea on Wednesday, which made world headlines.
AFP reported on Thursday that a UN Security Council sanctions committee has agreed to grant an exemption to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
's delegation to travel to Hanoi for the summit. Kim is reportedly likely to travel to Hanoi, the host city, by train.
A week before the second Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam, the world has bestowed its attention on this high-profile meeting and top leaders of related countries are busily preparing for it.
Trump raised the prospect of easing sanctions on Wednesday if North Korea does "something that's meaningful" on denuclearization. Reuters reported that his special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun was due in Hanoi to finalize preparations for the February 27-28 summit. He was expected to hold talks with his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol, who arrived in Hanoi on Wednesday.
Led by the US, the Security Council has adopted a raft of sanctions resolutions. The US has once insisted that "maximum pressure" from sanctions must remain until Pyongyang fully scraps its nuclear programs.
On Tuesday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in
spoke to Trump by phone, during which Moon expressed his country's willingness to open economic engagement with North Korea as a "concession" to hasten the denuclearization, Reuters reported.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also said on Wednesday that he will closely coordinate with Trump to resolve the North Korea issue
, Japan Times reported.
As all sides now pin high hopes on the upcoming summit, Hanoi has also shown welcoming signs.
A Global Times reporter noticed that there are Japanese and South Korean journalists outside the North Korea Embassy in Hanoi 24 hours a day, hoping to find any clues on the summit from personnel and vehicles in and out of the embassy.
Many journalists also gather at JW Marriot Hotel in Hanoi, where Trump is likely to stay during the summit. On Tuesday afternoon, journalists at the hotel saw a US delegation of more than 10 people entering the hotel. Analysts said they may be the advance party of the US Secret Service responsible for the safety of the venue.
At noon on Wednesday, some saw a US Air Force C-17 transport airplane land in Hanoi, which was believed to have carried the helicopter to be used for transportation at the summit. Insiders said there will be more US Air Force planes transporting logistics items, including Trump's "Beast" limo from the nearby US military base to Hanoi.
The second summit is expected to bring Vietnam economic benefits just as the first summit in Singapore last June boosted the country's tourism.