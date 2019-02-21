Ji leads in Thailand after Ariya’s uneven start

Ji Eun-hee topped a tight leader board after a near-flawless performance on day one of the LPGA Thailand Thursday, as top-ranked home favorite Ariya Jutanugarn was forced to play catch-up.



South Korea's Ji sank a total of 10 birdies to card nine-under 63 for a two-shot lead, despite an early bogey.



Australia's world No.7 Minjee Lee, American Danielle Kang and South Korean Jenny Shin were close behind with 65s.



The $1.6 million LPGA-sanctioned tournament is being held at the par-72 Siam Country Club in the beach resort town of Pattaya.



"I hit it really great today," Ji said in a television interview, adding that tweaks to her swing and putting style have boosted her confidence.



Ji, ranked 25, is gunning for her second title of the year after triumphing in the Tournament of Champions last month.



Thailand's world No.1 Ariya was five shots off the lead with four-under 68.



In a topsy-turvy outing she finished with six birdies, an eagle, two bogeys and a double-bogey on the penultimate hole.



Ariya is also coming off a lackluster Australian Open, finishing 15 shots adrift of winner Nelly Korda.



American Jessica Korda won last year's tournament in Thailand but will not be competing this time due to an injury.





