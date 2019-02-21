High tech used to detect rogue police

Civil servants, Party members should supervise each other: expert

Using facial recognition and drones to detect criminal suspects and unlawful acts seems nothing new, but recently, a local disciplinary watchdog in North China's Hebei Province caught delinquent police officers by using high technology.



Using drones, the Commission for Discipline Inspection in Tangshan, Hebei Province recently detected several delinquent police and traffic law officers while checking on illegal vehicles on the road.



Three of them were warned and eight others were reprimanded by the commission, according to an article released by the Hebei discipline inspection commission.



The commission decided to use drones after discovering that on-duty officers were in cahoots with vehicle owners, which made it difficult to look into the cases.



Many public security bureaus and stations across Heze, a city in East China's Shandong Province, have installed facial recognition systems to check police attendance, an unnamed police officer from Heze told the Global Times on Thursday.



Zhang Xixian, a professor at the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, told the Global Times that using technology to supervise Party members and officials will be a trend.



High technology methods such as big data monitoring can also be widely used in disciplinary supervision, Zhang said.



Using high technology in 2018, the Tangshan disciplinary watchdog detected more than 480 clues and 321 violations of the "four forms of decadence" - formalism, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance, as well as 108 cases of violations of Party discipline.



"High technology has improved the Party conduct of the city," the Hebei discipline inspection commission article said.



Analysts concluded that after years of a crackdown on corruption and misconduct in the country, misconduct among Party members and civil servants has been largely curbed.



According to a report from the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), a total of 25,000 officials, including 29 centrally-administrated officials, were punished for violating political discipline in 2018.



The CCDI and the National Supervisory Commission named and shamed officials involved in 50 cases for violating the frugality code, and 92,000 CPC members across the country were punished for such violations in 2018.





