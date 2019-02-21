Steve Stricker officially named 2020 US Ryder Cup captain

Steve Stricker will captain the US 2020 Ryder Cup team, vowing Wednesday to do everything he can to help the Americans regain the coveted trophy from Europe.



Stricker, 51, becomes the first US Ryder Cup captain ­never to have won a major championship.



But 14-time major winner Tiger Woods lauded the appointment, saying Stricker was "the overwhelming choice" of the selection committee on which Woods himself served.



PGA of America President Suzy Whaley confirmed the appointment at a press conference with Stricker in Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Stricker's home state where the 2020 Ryder Cup will be held at Whistling Straits.



"I'm very passionate about this competition," an emotional Stricker said. "We want to win this more than ever. I want to help any way I can."



The Americans were routed 17 1/2 - 10 1/2 in September 2018 in France. The Europeans have won four of the past five editions of the biennial match-play showdown.



Stricker, who won three, lost seven and halved one in three Ryder Cups as a player, was a member of the 2014 task force that revamped the US Ryder Cup program and has served as a vice captain for the past three editions.



He served as the 2017 Presidents Cup captain when the hosts won over an International side at Liberty National.



Stricker said he was confident the US team could bounce back from their thrashing in France last year.



Woods, speaking in Mexico City where he was preparing for the start on Thursday of the WGC-Mexico Championship, said Stricker's ability to communicate with players was just one of his many qualifications for the job.



"What he has done as the leader both in the Presidents Cups and Ryder Cups has been tremendous and we just thought that with his leadership and the way the guys follow Stricks, that he would be the best captain there is for 2020," Woods said.





