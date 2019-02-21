Rivalry resumes

Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates scoring during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Chelsea in London on February 18. Photo: VCG

Remarkable run

A different tack

Restored belief

Manchester United host Liverpool in the English Premier League on Sunday and the difference between now and the last time these teams met is palpable.It was at Anfield in December that the Old Trafford board decided they had seen enough of Jose Mourinho's tenure.The visitors lost that game 3-1 and the verdict from pundits, fans and ultimately those in charge was damning. The result signaled the club's worst start to a season in 28 years, two years before the Premier League began, and left them 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool.Even more damning, they were closer to the relegation zone than the top of the table. United were sat in sixth when the Portuguese left and faced the possibility of missing out on Champions League football next season unless they could win the continental crown, something not considered even a remote possibility when the draw coughed up Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.The outlook has changed in that short time since. The side are now fourth in the table and sit just 14 points behind Manchester City and Liverpool at the summit.Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen a remarkable run since taking the reins. United have played 13 games, winning 11, drawing one and losing just once, to PSG in their Champions League first leg.That was seen by some as the Norwegian's first test, but they had said the same when he traveled to meet Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley and came away with a win. They said similar when he went to the Emirates to meet Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round, and again he came away with a win.The PSG loss showed that even with the feel-good factor returned to Old Trafford after the clouds looming over for Mourinho's final months, United are not yet back among Europe's elite on the pitch. Liverpool have proved that they are by reaching the final of the Champions League last season and beating PSG in the group stage this campaign.Form and reputation are often rendered meaningless in the Premier League though, especially with a rivalry as bitter and long-standing as the one between these sides. Solskjaer will remember that from his playing days and he will want to mark two months of his interim stint with a win and some have his side rather than the team in a title race as slight favorites to come out on top on Sunday.Another reason for the added air of unpredictablility at Old Trafford is because the Norwegian has taken a such different tack to the man he replaced. Mourinho was not afraid to play on the back foot against the fellow "Big Six" sides, with accusations of parking the bus being fueled by defense-first performances such as last season's 0-0 visit to Anfield.Solskjaer has taken the playbook of the man who coached him at Old Trafford and it would be a shock if he did not set his team to come out on the Ferguson-friendly front foot this weekend. Interestingly, Liverpool have struggled since Ferguson left Old Trafford but when he was charge it as not an uncommon sight to see the visitors leave Manchester with three points, having delivered a hiding to their most hated of rivals on home turf. United may have been winning title after title but bragging rights often belonged to the Anfield side.Sunday will feature the unusual sight in the post-Ferguson era of Liverpool and Manchester United going toe to toe. There will also be the even rarer sight of Mancester City cheering on their crosstown rivals. The players, staff and fans and will be keeping an eye on the result at Old Trafford from Wembley where they take on Chelsea for the Carabao Cup.City have the same number of points as Liverpool, 65, but have played a game more. A defeat would leave them top and give them an even healthier lead in the goal difference column.Tottenham, who have gone under the radar in this title duel between Merseyside and Manchester, will also be watching the goings on at Old Trafford with a vested interest.Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side could move to within two points of the top two should they beat Burnley in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff at Turf Moor and United then take all three points off Liverpool 24 hours later. Both Spurs and City will hope United can at least take a draw.No matter what happens on Sunday, Solksjaer's side could yet have a decisive say on the title race. They are set to host the remaining Manchester derby of the season but, after the game was postponed because both sides have reached the sixth round of the FA Cup, it is unclear when the fixture will be played.Elsewhere in the top four, Liverpool against Spurs at Anfield at the end of March could be equally important for the destination of the Premier League trophy this season.It's almost certain that there will not be a 21st English title at Old Trafford but Solskjaer has given them the next best thing with a string of results that have restored the belief that there is a team there that is capable of challenging for the Premier League.United are the form team in the country under the interim boss and a win over Jurgen Klopp's title challengers would cement that position - as well as adding more weight to the growing calls to allow the Norwegian to hold onto the role full time. The only bittersweet note for Solskjaer and the home fans is that this season the title looks like it will be making its way to one of Anfield or the Etihad no matter what United do. Maybe those days are coming to an end.