Workers prepare stuffed animal toys for export at a factory in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday. The toys are bound for the US, the UK, Canada and other markets. China's toy exports continue to rise sharply this year, with a value of $2.3 billion in January, up 32 percent year-on-year, data from Shenzhen-based market research firm ASKCI Consulting showed. Photo: VCG