US-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Thursday with six of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.



Shares of NetEase and Ctrip.com erased 5.89 percent and 3.79 percent respectively, top two laggards among the top 10 stocks.



Shares of TAL Education and Alibaba rose 0.92 percent and 0.53 percent respectively, leading the advancers among the top 10.



US stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors digested weaker-than-expected economic data while closely monitoring the progress of China-US trade talks.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 103.81 points, or 0.40 percent, to 25,850.63. The S&P 500 decreased 9.82 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,774.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 29.36 points, or 0.39 percent, to 7,459.71.



As of Wednesday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,651.59, marking a 3.36-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 15.72-percent gain for the year-to-date returns.

