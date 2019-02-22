Lao official speaks highly of China-Laos railway construction progress

A Lao government official has made a field inspection of the China-Laos railway construction and expressed appreciation for the progress, the construction company told Xinhua on Friday.



Lao Minister of Industry and Commerce and Chairperson of the Laos-China Joint Committee on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation Khemmani Pholsena on Thursday afternoon visited the sixth section of the project which is constructed by China Railway No. 2 Engineering Group (CREC-2), according to Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd, the joint venture in charge of the construction and the operation of the railway.



Khemmani visited the China-Laos Railway Exhibition Hall and tried safety training at the Safety Experience Hall where Lao workers take related courses before taking their posts.



Khemmani also visited the under-construction Nam Khone super major bridge in Lao capital Vientiane, the Vientiane North Station roadbed project, and the Vientiane beam fabrication yard.



After the visit, the minister expressed her recognition of the achievements in the construction of the China-Laos railway.



Khemmani also placed high hopes on the early completion of the railway project.



"Congratulations on the construction work of the Laos-China railway project proceeded as planned; wishes for the perfect completion of the project, and for the Lao people to take trains to the world," she wrote on the guest book.



The minister said the Lao side will vigorously coordinate relevant departments and create better conditions for the construction work.

