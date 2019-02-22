China, Saudi Arabia agree to expand cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Friday met and co-chaired a meeting of a high-level steering committee with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's crown prince, deputy prime minister and minister of defense.
Applauding the rapid development of bilateral relations in recent years, Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China-Saudi Arabia had maintained close communication and coordination since the second meeting of the committee.
The China-Saudi Arabia High-level Joint Committee was set up in 2016, and this year marks its third meeting.
The steering committee is an all-round, high-level and institutionalized platform between the two governments, which has played an important coordinative role, Han said, adding that institutional building has been improved and abundant achievements yielded as a result of advanced cooperation in various fields since last meeting.
The vice premier also made several suggestions on major cooperation fields and priority projects between the two countries.
He suggested China and Saudi Arabia deepen political mutual trust, support each other's core interests and enhance communication and coordination in multilateral affairs.
China and Saudi Arabia should strengthen the synergy of the Belt and Road
Initiative and the Saudi Vision 2030, enhance pragmatic cooperation on energy, infrastructure construction, finance, and high tech, Han said.
Han called on the two countries to push forward anti-terrorism, law enforcement and security cooperation, while enhancing experience exchanges on de-radicalization.
China welcomes more cultural institutions from Saudi Arabia to participate in the international cultural cooperation mechanism under the Belt and Road Initiative, said Han, calling on the two countries to frequent people-to-people exchanges.
Mohammed said Saudi Arabia attached great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with China, unswervingly adhered to the one-China policy, firmly supported China's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability, and opposed external forces interfering in China's domestic affairs.
He said Saudi Arabia was ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral affairs with China, so as to better maintain common interests.
Saudi Arabia is willing to work with China to enhance synergy of development strategies, deepen cooperation in jointly developing the Belt and Road, and bring benefits to both countries and peoples, Mohammed said.
After the meeting, Han and Mohammed witnessed the signing of a series of cooperative agreements covering politics, shipping, capacity, energy and finance.