Global Times, IRNA sign MOU, pledge to enhance cooperation

Photo: Hu Xinyu/GT



Global Times and Iran's state news agency IRNA on Wednesday signed an MOU on news exchanges and cooperation in Tehran.The MOU was signed by Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin and IRNA's managing director Zia Hashemi.Speaking at a meeting with Hashemi, Hu said he was impressed by the progress made by the Iranian people despite sanctions and underlined the necessity of cooperation between Chinese and Iranian media.Hashemi expressed the need for widening cooperation between the Iranian and Chinese media and said he hopes that the Global Times delegation's visit would help draw out a precise image of Iran in Chinese society.