China, US so close to a deal, but might just be framework agreement: analysts

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (4th from right) pose for a photograph with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (4th from left) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (3rd from left) before the start of US-China trade talks at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo: VCG

Positive signs

An eager White House

China and the US resumed high-level trade negotiations on Thursday in Washington, aiming at ending their tariff war, with officials appearing closer than ever to reaching a deal that would avert further escalation, while leaving room for further discussions on issues involving deeper divisions.The latest round of talks, which are scheduled to continue on Friday at the White House, will likely result in a framework agreement that could prevent the US from rising tariffs on Chinese goods as planned at the end of the month, but more talks will most likely be needed, sources and analysts said."There is more hope [of reaching a deal] than any time before," said a source in Washington, who met with Chinese officials. "Their confidence is higher than the previous times," he told the Global Times on Friday, referring to the Chinese officials.While both Chinese and US officials have been tightlipped about the ongoing talks - the seventh round since the trade war began last year - recent indications suggest that the two sides are making headway.The latest sign came from the White House, which announced on Thursday that US President Donald Trump will meet on Friday with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who is leading the Chinese delegation.While Trump has met Liu before, the announcement is a good sign that the talks are moving along well, said Mei Xinyu, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation. "If the talks were not going well, [Trump] wouldn't want to meet with the Chinese team," he said.Trump also told reporters on Tuesday that the talks, though complex, are going "very well." While the high-level talks started on Thursday, deputy-level negotiations started on Tuesday in Washington.Photographs from the high-level meetings in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on Friday seemed to show officials expressing a positive vibe as the talks included additional officials.Behind the scenes, officials have reportedly started to draft memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on various issues regarding structural and trade balance. The two sides mentioned the MoUs for the first time at the end of the previous round of talks in Beijing.Wang Jun, an expert at the China Center for International Economics Exchanges in Beijing, said that the MoUs could amount to a phase-based framework agreement. "MoUs are not an agreement, but they are critical for the two sides as they lay out their commitment to eventually reach a deal," he told the Global Times on Friday.A likely scenario would be for the two sides to reach a framework agreement before March 1, when the US is scheduled to increase a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent, according to analysts.The US could also extend the deadline to allow for more talks, if a framework deal is not reached, analysts said. Trump has repeatedly said that he could delay imposition of the next tranche of tariffs if the talks are making headway.The positive signs indicate a White House that is keen on ending the trade war, sources and analysts said."We are seeing that the White House is increasingly eager to reach a deal, compared to previous talks, and probably even more eager than the Chinese side," Mei said, adding that Trump needs a "political win" amid signs of economic woes and domestic political battles.The source in Washington also said that Trump is said to have agreed that the talks should focus on trade only, and "put aside other issues."In an apparent reference to US' actions against Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei, Trump tweeted on Thursday that he wants the US to have 5G but through competition rather than by "blocking out currently more advanced technologies."While US officials have maintained that actions against Huawei are based on legal and national security merits, Trump's tweet could serve as a public admission to China's claim that the US is using government mechanisms to crack down on Huawei in order to give its domestic companies a lead in 5G, analysts said.In response to Trump's tweet, Huawei's rotating chairman Hu Houkun said that "We are ready to help build a real 5G network in the US, through real competition."However, Wang said that Trump's tweet is not assurance enough that the US will not pursue politically charged actions against Huawei. "This is just a tweet, it's far from action," he said.Analysts maintain that a final deal on trade will not put an end to all the disputes between the two countries. And there are signs of such a dynamic.Earlier this week, US officials reportedly asked to include China's currency issues in the trade talks. That drew a firm response on Wednesday in Beijing, where Geng Shaung, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, urged the US not to politicize the yuan's exchange rate and stressed that China does not engage in competitive devaluation."All topics can be discussed, and compromises can be made, but what will not change is China's bottom line. It will not let the US or any other country decide its economic development path," Mei said.In a meeting with former US officials on Wednesday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also made that clear. "Just like the US, China also has the rights to development and the Chinese people also have the rights to live a better life," Wang said.