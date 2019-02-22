If China, US close a deal, it will be on equal footing

The seventh round of high-level China-US trade negotiations will end on Friday, US time. Media reports suggest that the two sides are drafting six memorandums of understanding. It is largely believed they are on track to reaching a comprehensive trade agreement despite divergences.



People in both countries have been concerned that their own country may have to make too many compromises. This is understandable. But neither of the two trade powers will surrender under pressure. The months-long trade war shows the maximum determination and resolution of the two countries, and the only principle that could lead to an end of the trade war is to make compromises and pursue and maximize trade fairness.



China should understand the basic situation of trade talks with the US so as to understand the possible trade agreements from a broader context.



Since the US launched the trade war last year, it has exerted the extreme pressure on China. As a result, it has met the toughest countermeasures from China. The core team of the US administration must have not anticipated that China would take such firm and vigorous revenge. Despite some economic losses, no uncontrollable disturbances have occurred. China's ability to face up to the US trade provocations is one of the key factors that has shaped the atmosphere of negotiations.



It's been almost a year since the trade war began, and the clock is ticking toward the US general elections. The tipping point of the US economic growth is also getting closer. Washington has less room to impose pressure on other countries at will. Such changes are favorable for China and the US to carry out talks as equals.



China itself is a huge market. Its own reform and opening-up is continuously advancing and perfecting and China is more and more attractive to US companies. This increases the possibilities for the two to make compromises and reach an agreement on an equal footing.



In any event, if China and the US reach an agreement, it is a result of negotiations between the two and also because of the firm resistance to US pressure and the attractiveness of the Chinese market.



If we view the abovementioned context from a rational perspective, we can make a basic assessment of the possible agreement reached between the two sides, and we will not hear radical Americans or Chinese saying that their country made too many compromises.



In large economies such as China and the US, most trade is led by the private sector which the governments have limited ability to guide. Only fair trade can last. This principle will go beyond the will and techniques of the negotiators of the two countries and exert a constraining influence on how they bargain.



New problems between China and the US keep coming. It is hoped that the two countries become rational and mature at a faster pace than the emergence and brewing of new problems. If they can reach a comprehensive trade agreement this time, it will prove that rationality stands above conflicts.





