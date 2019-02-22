Chinese state councilor meets Saudi state minister for foreign affairs

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir in Beijing.



Hailing the rapid development of cooperation in various fields, Wang said that the ties between China and Saudi Arabia feature mutual respect, mutual understanding and mutual support.



The international situation is filled with uncertainty currently, he said, calling on the two sides to work together to inject more positive energy and stability to the international and regional situation.



China stands ready to strengthen high-tech cooperation with the Saudi side and jointly usher in the fourth industrial revolution, he said, adding he believes Saudi Arabia will continue providing a fair market environment for Chinese enterprises.



Wang also said that both China and Saudi Arabia face the threats of terrorism and extremism, and the two sides should strengthen cooperation to jointly safeguard the security and stability of the two countries and the region.



Describing bilateral ties as "very stable and solid" with rapid development in recent years, Adel al-Jubeir said the Saudi side regards China as a long-term strategic partner and looks forward to closer ties in politics, economy, security and other areas.



The Saudi side completely understands and supports China in its efforts to safeguard national security and stability and opposes any interference in China's internal affairs, he said.

