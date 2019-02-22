Myanmar’s Suu Kyi courts investment

Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi recommended Rakhine state's "untapped" economic potential to investors on Friday.



Rakhine, a vast stretch of arable land covering Myanmar's western flank, with off-shore oil and gas deposits and a long coastline, is also one of the country's poorest states.



In opening remarks to foreign companies at a Rakhine investment forum Suu Kyi gave an upbeat characterization of the economic boon awaiting investors.



Much of the state's potential "still remains untapped,"she said at the forum in Rakhine's Ngapali beach.



She talked about the promise of tourism, manufacturing and specifically the oil and gas sector as "one of the shining assets of Rakhine State."



Suu Kyi blamed the international community for focusing "narrowly on negative aspects related to problems" in the northern part of the state rather than the potential to uplift Rakhine through development.



Rakhine, she said, is brimming with opportunities and "warm and friendly people, all eager to be part of the development adventure."





