Turkey orders 295 military personnel arrested over Muslim cleric Gulen links

Turkey ordered the arrest of 295 serving military personnel on Friday, the prosecutor's office said, accusing them of links to the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says orchestrated a 2016 attempted coup.



Those facing detention included three colonels, eight majors and 10 lieutenants, with around half of the suspects being in the army and the remainder in other military forces including the navy and air force, the statement said.





