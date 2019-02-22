6 in 10 say politics behind U.S. campaign against Huawei: CNN poll

Over 60 percent of the respondents believed that the U.S. global campaign against Chinese tech giant Huawei is politically motivated, according to CNN online poll results.



The Quest Means Business, a business program at CNN hosted by Richard Quest, said in a tweet on Wednesday that 61 percent of respondents to its latest poll on "what's behind the U.S. campaign against Huawei" chose "Politics" as the reason among four given options.



Meanwhile, 24 percent of respondents chose "Security," 13 percent ticked "Business," and the remaining 2 percent chose "Something Else."



"It's all about 5G Market share... Hauwei (Huawei) is and has been the leader in network equipment for decades ... They are ready to roll out 5G worldwide ... The US and several others want a piece of that pie ...," Twitter user Kent Anderson commented below the tweet.



The United States has tried to persuade its allies out of cooperating with China's Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., especially in the field of 5G technology where the Shenzhen-based multinational is a leading player.



Senior U.S. officials have recently kept telling American allies that using Huawei equipments would undermine their national security, and could also affect their partnership with the United States.



However, a British cyber-security watchdog decided that any risk posed by Huawei in the country's telecoms projects can be managed, according to a recent report by BBC.



Huawei executives have, on various occasions, refuted the U.S.-orchestrated allegations, citing the company's excellent cyber security record and willingness to accept supervision and suggestions of foreign customers and governments.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry has rejected the position of the United States on Huawei, stressing that China hopes all countries will abide by the principle of fair competition and jointly safeguard a fair and non-discriminatory market environment.

