Missing court files stolen by assistant judge: investigation

The investigation into missing files in a mining rights case involving more than 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) concluded on Friday that Supreme People's Court assistant judge Wang Linqing stole the files to vent his discontent to the court.
A joint investigation team led by the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC), formed by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security
released the investigation results on Friday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Due to his discontent with the Supreme Court, Wang purposefully stole the files, according to the investigation team, which also said Wang is suspected of illegally obtaining and deliberately divulging state secrets. The evidence against Wang has been given to public security organs for further investigation.
The joint investigation team also concluded that the Supreme People's Court suffers from improper internal management and the inadequate implementation of the confidentiality system. It urged the court to take serious measures to rectify the situation.
On December 26, 2018, a post by former TV host Cui Yongyuna on his Sina Weibo account said the files of a mining rights case in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province had been missing for two years and he asked the Supreme People's Court to give an explanation.
Using videos uploaded to Cui's Weibo, Wang said the judgment made by the Supreme People's Court on the North Shaanxi Billion Mineral Rights case between Yulin Kechley Energy Investment Company and the Xi'an Geology and Mineral Exploration and Development Institute under Shaanxi Provincial Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources is problematic because "files on the case are missing."
However, the investigation concluded that the judgment made by the Supreme People's Court is in accordance with law.
The investigation also concluded that Cui helped Wang film the videos about "the missing files." In August 2018, Wang stole the files from the court and used his mobile phone to take pictures of his action, and on December 28, 2018, Cui uploaded the pictures to his social media network.
In the videos uploaded by Cui, Wang also accused the Supreme People's Court of taking inappropriate retaliation against him, but the investigation released on Friday concluded that Wang's accusation was unfounded.