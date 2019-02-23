Total fishery output in Nanri Island of SE China's Fujian up 6.2 percent

Fishermen on Nanri Island cultivate abalones on rafts in Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 22, 2019. Supported by abundant marine resources, Nanri Island has developed 70,500 mu (about 4,700 hectares) shallow mudflat and cultivated more than 20 types of products including abalone, kelp and seaweed. The total volume of mariculture production in Nanri Island reached 179,000 tonnes in 2018, and the total fishery output valued 3.254 billion yuan (about 484.5 million U.S. dollars), increasing 6.2 percent than that of the previous year. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

Fishermen on Nanri Island transfer boxes of abalones in Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 22, 2019. Supported by abundant marine resources, Nanri Island has developed 70,500 mu (about 4,700 hectares) shallow mudflat and cultivated more than 20 types of products including abalone, kelp and seaweed. The total volume of mariculture production in Nanri Island reached 179,000 tonnes in 2018, and the total fishery output valued 3.254 billion yuan (about 484.5 million U.S. dollars), increasing 6.2 percent than that of the previous year. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

Fishermen on Nanri Island collect sea products in Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 22, 2019. Supported by abundant marine resources, Nanri Island has developed 70,500 mu (about 4,700 hectares) shallow mudflat and cultivated more than 20 types of products including abalone, kelp and seaweed. The total volume of mariculture production in Nanri Island reached 179,000 tonnes in 2018, and the total fishery output valued 3.254 billion yuan (about 484.5 million U.S. dollars), increasing 6.2 percent than that of the previous year. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

Fishermen on Nanri Island check the growth condition of abalones in a breeding base in Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 22, 2019. Supported by abundant marine resources, Nanri Island has developed 70,500 mu (about 4,700 hectares) shallow mudflat and cultivated more than 20 types of products including abalone, kelp and seaweed. The total volume of mariculture production in Nanri Island reached 179,000 tonnes in 2018, and the total fishery output valued 3.254 billion yuan (about 484.5 million U.S. dollars), increasing 6.2 percent than that of the previous year. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

Fishermen on Nanri Island sort out abalones on rafts in Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 22, 2019. Supported by abundant marine resources, Nanri Island has developed 70,500 mu (about 4,700 hectares) shallow mudflat and cultivated more than 20 types of products including abalone, kelp and seaweed. The total volume of mariculture production in Nanri Island reached 179,000 tonnes in 2018, and the total fishery output valued 3.254 billion yuan (about 484.5 million U.S. dollars), increasing 6.2 percent than that of the previous year. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

Fishermen on Nanri Island cultivate abalones on rafts in Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 22, 2019. Supported by abundant marine resources, Nanri Island has developed 70,500 mu (about 4,700 hectares) shallow mudflat and cultivated more than 20 types of products including abalone, kelp and seaweed. The total volume of mariculture production in Nanri Island reached 179,000 tonnes in 2018, and the total fishery output valued 3.254 billion yuan (about 484.5 million U.S. dollars), increasing 6.2 percent than that of the previous year. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

Fishermen on Nanri Island catch crabs in Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 22, 2019. Supported by abundant marine resources, Nanri Island has developed 70,500 mu (about 4,700 hectares) shallow mudflat and cultivated more than 20 types of products including abalone, kelp and seaweed. The total volume of mariculture production in Nanri Island reached 179,000 tonnes in 2018, and the total fishery output valued 3.254 billion yuan (about 484.5 million U.S. dollars), increasing 6.2 percent than that of the previous year. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)