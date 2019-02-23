DPRK leader's train arrives in China: reports

A special train from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) arrived at the Chinese border city of Dandong on Saturday night. Yonhap News Agency cited an unidentified source from Tass news agency saying that the train is carrying DPRK leader Kim Jong Un through China to Vietnam for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The train crossed into Dandong at around 9:30 p.m. local time, which was not a typical time for a regular cross-border train. Meanwhile, the border town has geared up with heavy security deployed at the bridge connecting the two countries. Residents and visitors have been evacuated from the riverside park, while hotels have halted bookings of rooms with a view of the river since Friday.
According to TASS news agency, Kim's train left DPRK capital Pyongyang at 5:00 p.m. local time on Saturday and the journey will take over 48 hours to reach Vietnam through China.
The summit is scheduled for February 27 and 28 in Vietnamese capital Hanoi and will be Kim's second face-to-face encounter with Trump following their first meeting in Singapore last June.
DPRK state media announced on Saturday that Kim's visit to Vietnam will soon take place but has not confirmed whether and when Kim boarded the train. The train is estimated to take more than two days to travel the thousands of kilometers from the DPRK capital of Pyongyang to Vietnam and will spend a long time in China.
Kim visited China four times in less than a year to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping before and after meeting Trump as well as summits with Republic of Korea (ROK's) President Moon Jae-in
. Kim's first and fourth visits were both made by train. And during the previous train trips, he was greeted by Chinese high-level officials from the Foreign Ministry and International Liaison Department at Dandong train station before arriving in Beijing and meeting with the Chinese president.
During the last meeting between Kim and Xi, the ROK government expected that such a high-level exchange would raise hopes of kick-starting the stalled U.S.-DPRK diplomatic talks on complete denuclearization and establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula
.
With constructive efforts China has made on nuclear disarmament, hopes are rising fast as tensions in the region are cooling down. As China's largest border city and also a national franchised tourist city for residents of the DPRK, Dandong used to be the largest port city for trade with the neighboring country.
At the atypical times of the UN sanctions on the DPRK for nuclear and weapons tests, economic effects are hitting the Chinese city hard as well. But since last April, the historic meeting between leaders of the DPRK and the ROK raised optimism here that the country across the river may soon open up its economy. The summit between Trump and Kim is believed to add more fuel to the anticipation. That has attracted a surge of real estate investors into the city and has made home prices skyrocket.