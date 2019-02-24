Workman chipping away at one of stars on EU themed flag in Dover, Britain

By Agencies Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/24 0:01:04

Photo taken on Feb. 22, 2019 shows a painted mural by British graffiti artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the stars on a European Union (EU) themed flag in Dover, Britain. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


 

WORLD
