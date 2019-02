Boats are set on fire at Muara Baru Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Krisnada)

Firefighters try to extinguish the burning fishing boats at Muara Baru Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Krisnada)

Firefighters try to extinguish the burning fishing boats at Muara Baru Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Krisnada)