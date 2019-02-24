Fujian and Zhejiang step up protection and renovation efforts to preserve wooden-roofed arch bridges

File photo taken on Oct. 12, 2016 shows the Dengyun Bridge, a wooden-roofed arch bridge, in Shouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Roofed arch bridges have some of the most intricate architectural structures in Chinese wooden bridge building. Most existing Chinese wooden-roofed arch bridges are found in areas on the borders between Fujian and Zhejiang. Authorities in these two provinces have stepped up protection and renovation efforts to preserve their old bridges. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

File photo taken on Oct. 13, 2016 shows a wooden-roofed arch bridge, in Sanwangyang Village, Qingyuan Township of Shouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

File photo taken on Oct. 12, 2016 shows the Fushou Bridge, a wooden-roofed arch bridge, in Xixi Town of Shouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Photo taken on Dec. 20, 2018 shows the Yongning Bridge, a wooden-roofed arch bridge, in Sanming, southeast China's Fujian Province.

File photo taken on Oct. 11, 2016 shows the Luanfeng Bridge, a wooden-roofed arch bridge, in Xiadang Township of Shouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

File photo taken on Mar. 15, 2017 shows a wooden-roofed arch bridge, in Beikeng Village, Xiadang Township of Shouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2019 shows the Qiancheng Bridge, a wooden-roofed arch bridge, in Tangkou Township of Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Photo taken on Feb. 20, 2019 shows the Nan'an Bridge, a wooden-roofed arch bridge, in Shuangxi Town of Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

In this file photo taken on Oct. 11, 2016, tourists visit the Luanfeng Bridge, a wooden-roofed arch bridge, in Xiadang Township of Shouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Tourists walk on the Qiancheng Bridge, a wooden-roofed arch bridge, in Tangkou Township of Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 19, 2019.